After winning the girls’ district title on June 25, the Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming program immediately followed with more dominance.
With 726 points, Jefferson won the North Georgia Swim League title (boys’ and girls’ scores combined) for the ninth-straight year. The Sea Dragons finished 146 points ahead of second-place Cumming in the 14-team meet held June 26-27 in both Clarkesville and Gainesville.
Jefferson produced two high-point winners: Sawyer Cain (8U girls, 36 points) and Cayden Sheridan (14U boys, 36 points). Cain and Sheridan both won four individual events.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Tiger Sharks placed seventh in the team standings. Cece Eason earned high-point honors for the 6U girls’ division with 18 points.
Both teams will send a host of swimmers to the Georgia Parks and Recreation Association (GRPA) state swimming meet set for July 16-17 in Ringgold. The June 25 district meet served as the state qualifier.
Here is a list of first-place finishers from the July 26-27 league meet:
JEFFERSON
6U girls
•100-yard freestyle relay, 2:18.78 (Margaret Wilburn, Blakelee Cain, Eva Morris, Lucy Howell).
8U girls
•Sawyer Cain, 25-yard freestyle (16.39); 50-yard freestyle (38.8); 25-yard backstroke (20.04); 25-yard-butterfly (18.69).
•100-yard freestyle relay, 1:17.31 (Avery Sheridan, Kennel Wheaton, Sawyer Cain, Khloe Vaughn).
•100-yard medley relay, 1:36.19 (Kenlee Wheaton, Avery Sheridan, Sawyer Cain, Khloe Vaughn).
8U boys
•Miles Miller, 100-yard individual medley (2:00.86).
•100-yard freesyle relay, 1:47.23 (Levi Miller, Stephen Heller, Jaxon Santos, Miles Miller).
10U girls
•Blakely Hawk, 25-yard breaststroke (18.5).
•100-yard freestyle relay, 1:07.47 (Spencer Cain, Emery Whetstone, Lawson Wilburn, Blakely Hawk).
•100-yard medley relay, 1:16.45 (Lawson Wilburn, Blakely Hawk, Jullian Mundy, Spencer Cain).
12U girls
•Kerrigan Vaughn, 50-yard butterfly (31.36).
•200-yard freestyle relay, 2:03.48 (Haylee Cain, Sofia Burns, Gabby Lee, Kerrigan Vaughn).
•200-yard medley relay, 2:18.7 (Gabby Lee, Sofia Burns, Kerrigan Vaughn, Haylee Cain).
14U girls
•Ximena Young, 50-yard butterfly (28.14).
•200-yard medley relay, 2:11.79 (Sophia Johnson, Ximena Young, Milly Hughes, Lauren Hailey).
14U boys
•Cayden Sheridan, 50-yard freestyle (25.03); 100-yard freestyle (54.57); 50-yard backstroke (28.86); 50-yard butterfly (27.07).
18U girls
•Makaylee Cain, 50-yard breaststroke (33.98).
COMMERCE
6U girls
•Cece Eason, 25-yard freestyle (22.57); 25-yard backstroke (27.38).
6U boys
•100-yard freestyle relay, 2:15.73 (Mac Eason, Mac McKinney, Andrew Moulton, D.J. Barnett)
12U girls
•Zoey Zellner, 50-yard backstroke (33.57); 100-yard individual medley (1:12.77).
•••
TIGER SHARKS AT DISTRICT
Here is a list of Commerce’s top finishers from the June 25 district meet. According to coach Nick Moulton, all 29 swimmers on Commerce’s district-meet roster will advance to the July 16-17 state meet in Ringgold.
8U girls
•Caroline Baxter, first, 25-yard freestyle (22.74); second, 25-yard butterfly (35.03).
•Caroline Flint, second, 25-yard freestyle (25.9); second, 25-yard backstroke (29.65).
•Presleigh Smith, first, 50-yard freestyle (55.65); first 25-yard breaststroke (28.07); third, 25-yard backstroke (33.02).
•Pippa Fouche, second, 50-yard freestyle (57.89); third, 25-yard freestyle (27.54); second, 25-yard breaststroke (33.88).
•Brynn Sharpton, first, 100-yard individual medley (2:10.17); first, 25-yard backstroke (26.01); first, 25-yard butterfly (25.55).
•100-yard medley relay (Caroline Baxter, Presleigh Smith, Brynn Sharpton, Pippa Fouche), first (1:47.31).
•100-yard freestyle relay (Caroline Baxter, Presleigh Smith, Pippa Fouche, Brynn Sharpton), first (1:38.73).
8U boys
•Bryson New, first, 50-yard freestyle (45.28); first, 25-yard freestyle (20.46); first, 25-yard backstroke (28.12).
•Owen Wilbanks, second, 25-yard freestyle (27.53); second, 25-yard backstroke (34.07).
10U girls
•Rylee Ashton, first 50-yard freestyle (37.83); third, 100-yard individual medley (1:52.02); second, 25-yard butterfly (22.40).
•Tessa Eason, first, 25-yard butterfly (21.47); second, 25-yard breaststroke (22.96); second, 50-yard freestyle (42.25).
•Elliot Jones, fourth, 50-yard freestyle (48.47); third, 25-yard freestyle (22.17).
•Katie May Flint, fourth, 25-yard freestyle (24.79); third, 25-yard backstroke (29.85); fourth, 25-yard butterfly (33.20).
•Stacey McKinney, first, 25-yard breaststroke (21.38); first, 100-yard individual medley (1:36.5); first, 25-yard backstroke (21.77).
•100-yard medley relay (Stacey McKinney, Tessa Eason, Ashton Rylee and Elliot Jones), first (1:29.14).
•100-yard freestyle relay (Rylee Ashton, Elliot Jones, Tessa Eason, Stacey McKinney), first (1:04.74).
10U boys
•Collin Baxter, first, 50-yard freestyle (49.0); fourth, 25-yard backstroke (29.41); first, 25-yard butterfly (27.86).
•Colby Chester, first, 25-yard freestyle (18.28); first, 25-yard breaststroke (32.22); first, 25-yard backstroke (25.37).
•100-yard medley relay (Bryson New, Colby Chester, Collin Baxter and Owen Wilbanks), first (1:54.38).
•100-yard freestyle relay (Collin Baxter, Owen Wilbanks, Bryson New, Colby Chester), first (1:32.92).
12U girls
•Madalyn Sears, first, 50-yard freestyle (32.35); second, 100-yard individual medley (1:25.83); second, 50-yard backstroke (42.26).
•Ruby Garcia, first, 50-yard breaststroke (48.99); second, 50-yard freestyle (34.5); third, 50-yard backstroke (42.43).
•Natlay Calderon, first, 100-yard freestyle (1:27.25); third, 50-yard freestyle (39.05); second, 50-yard butterfly (39.34).
•Mia Kiser, second, 100-yard freestyle (2:03.35); fifth, 50-yard freestyle (51.60); fifth, 50-yard backstroke (1:10.52).
•Zoey Zellner, first, 100-yard individual medley (1:18.05); first, 50-yard backstroke (35.27); first, 50-yard butterfly (34.9).
•200-yard medley relay (Ruby Garcia, Madalyn Sears, Zoey Zellner, Nataly Calderon), first (2:36.51).
•200-yard freestyle relay (Madalyn Sears, Nataly Calderon, Ruby Garcia, Zoey Zellner), first (2:22.58).
14U girls
•Courtney Cameron, first, 50-yard breaststroke (36.03); first, 100-yard individual medley (1:16.99); first, 50-yard backstroke (35.13).
•Lilianna Sears, first, 100-yard freestyle (1:09.55); second, 100-yard individual medley (1:22.98); first, 50-yard butterfly (36.53).
14U boys
•Reed Cassidy, first, 50-yard freestyle (29.73); first, 100-yard individual medley (1:17.69); first, 50-yard butterfly (34.28).
18U girls
•Dalty Friedman, first, 100-yard freestyle (1:06.73); second, 50-yard backstroke (36.22); second, 50-yard butterfly (36.97).
•Gracie Brown, first, 50-yard freestyle (31.23); second, 100-yard individual medley (1:22.88); third, 50-yard backstroke (37.06).
•Ansley Ayers, first, 100-yard individual medley (1:13.74); first, 50-yard backstroke (33.42); first, 50-yard butterfly (32.57).
•200-yard medley relay (Gracie Brown, Courtney Cameron, Ansley Ayers, Lilianna Sears), first (2:14.15).
•200-yard freestyle relay (Courtney Cameron, Lilianna Sears, Dalty Friedman, Ansley Ayers), first (2:01.88).
18U boys
•Austin Ackerman, first, 100-yard freestyle (52.39); first, 50-yard breaststroke (31.03); first, 100-yard individual medley (1:00.46).
•Drew Cameron, second, 100-yard freestyle (1:10.11); second, 50-yard breaststroke (36.95); second, 100-yard individual medley (1:18.65).
•Jack Friedman, first, 50-yard freestyle (24.13); first, 50-yard backstroke (29.30); first, 50-yard butterfly (27.49).
•200-yard medley relay (Austin Ackerman, Drew Cameron, Jack Friedman, Reed Cassidy), first (2:01.17).
•200-yard freestyle relay (Jack Friedman, Drew Cameron, Reed Cassidy, Austin Ackerman), first (1:49.46).
