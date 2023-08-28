East Jackson used a 28-point fourth-quarter to secure a 42-14 victory over Social Circle on Friday night, improving to 2-0 in a season for the first time since 2019.
The Eagles (2-0) hosts West Hall (1-1) Friday night. East Jackson will be celebrating Youth Night.
The Eagles showed their prowess in all three facets of the game in the victory over the Redskins last week.
After Social Circle erased a 14-point Eagles lead, Nate Heiss returned a Redskins fumble 65 yards for a touchdown, turning the momentum of the game back into the favor of East Jackson.
“I saw the ball pop out and knew I had to pick it up and run,” Heiss explained. “Our defense stepped up, and that play was a turning point. Once we took control, the game was really in our hands.”
East Jackson added three more scores in the fourth quarter. A rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Drew Richardson extended their lead to 28-14. The momentum didn’t stop there, as sophomore defensive end Chase Wingfield recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown, which was followed by a blocked punt and touchdown from junior Aaronn Blackmon capped off the East scoring for the night.
The game kicked off with East Jackson receiving the ball on their own 30-yard line. Sophomore wide receiver Braxton Goolsby and junior running back Quay Hill made their presence known, churning out significant yardage on the Eagles’ opening possession. As the first quarter came to a close, the Eagles had established a 14-0 lead.
Hill led East Jackson with 69 yards rushing on 17 carries with a touchdown, while Richardson added 59 yards rushing and two scores. Richardson also completed 11-of-16 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to Talon Jackson.
