Clemson University has snagged another top-ranked athlete from Jefferson High School.
JHS baseball pitcher junior Eston Simpson announced over the weekend a verbal commitment to Clemson for 2025.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 2:17 pm
“Committed!! I wanted to say thank you to my coaches, family, and everyone else that has helped me through this process. Go Tigers!” Simpson said via Twitter (X).
Earlier in the summer, JHS football standout Sammy Brown also announced his plans to play for Clemson.
At 6’6” and 180 lbs., Simpson is a top 100 prospect in Georgia, according to Prep Baseball Report (PBR).
PBR also announced that Simpson is the recipient of the 2023 PBR Future Games Most Valuable Pitcher award.
Simpson also plays for a travel ball team and has participated in future prospect events.
“The 6-foot-6 righty ticked a ton of those intangible traits that are hard to come by, and the physical projection combined with his present stuff only raised his ceiling that much higher,” wrote PBR about Simpson’s play over the summer.
