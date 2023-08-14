With five games scheduled over the next week, the Commerce High School girls’ Tiger Softball team will attempt to get back on track after a slow start to the season.
Commerce (0-4) will face Union County, White County, Franklin County, Madison County and Washington-Wilkes in coming action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.