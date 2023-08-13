Source: SicEmDawgs Website
UGA football defensive back Malaki Starks, formerly a Jefferson Dragon standout, has been named to the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.
The Jim Thorpe Award is an annual award presented “to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.”
30-50 student-athletes are named to the list annually by a screening committee and others are added as the season progresses. The field will be narrowed to up to 15 semifinalists in October. Three finalists will be announced at a later date and the winner will be selected and announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 7 live on ESPN.
This season, 35 student-athletes were named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.
Starks started at defensive back in 14 of 15 games last season. He was third on the team with 68 total tackles and led the Bulldogs with seven pass breakups and recorded two interceptions.
The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs are slated to open the 2023 season against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.
