With a unanimous vote, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Board of Trustees has pushed back the start of the football season two weeks to Sept. 4 as the group met July 20 to discuss how to proceed with fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All other fall sports – softball, volleyball, cross country, competitive cheerleading and flag football — will start on time.
The original start date for football games had been Aug. 21. The new schedule will still allow for 10 games with five rounds of playoffs.
The state-wide period for conditioning will begin on July 27 as originally planned. Practice with pads will still start Aug. 1.
A move to begin the fall sports season with the current calendar failed with an 8-4 vote.
Here are the season-opening games for each school in Jackson County, now pushed back two weeks:
•Commerce at Banks County, Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
•East Jackson at West Hall, Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
•Jackson County at East Jackson Aug. 28 to Sept. 11.
•Jefferson vs. TBA. The Dragons were initially slated to open against Westside-Anderson (S.C.) on Aug. 28 but the state of South Carolina pushed the start of its football season back to Sept. 11 with a seven-game season.
