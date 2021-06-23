Five Commerce swimmers finished in the top 10 of their respective classifications at Saturday’s (June 19) Winder Pentathlon.
The pentathlon combines five swimming events — the four strokes and the 100-yard individual medley — and each swimmer’s times is combined for an overall time. Swimmers older than 10 swim longer distances that those younger than 10.
The Tiger Sharks were led by Stacey McKinney and Austin Ackerman, who both swam to sixth-place finishes in their divisions.
McKinney placed sixth in the 10U girls’ division with a time of 3:02.37, while Ackerman was sixth in 18U boys with a total time of 2:55.79.
Other top-10 finishers for Commerce were:
•Zoey Zellner, seventh, 12U girls (3:46.21).
•Courtney Cameron, seventh, 14U girls (3:30.17).
•Jack Friedman, eighth, 18U boys (3:03.34).
