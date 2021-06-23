Sixteen of the 40 Jefferson youth swimmers who competed at Saturday’s (June 19) Winder Pentathlon earned top-10 finishes as the Sea Dragons continue their summer schedule.
The pentathlon combines five swimming events — each of the four strokes and the 100-yard individual medley. Each swimmer’s aggregate time is compiled for all five events.
“Making the top 10 at Pentathlon is a great achievement,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said.
Nunnally said having nearly half of the lineup place in the top 10 was “outstanding.”
“We have swimmers that are dominate in all four strokes which makes for a well-rounded swimmer and team,” she said. “Many of the teams present have swimmers that are top in the state for year round swimming and for rec swimming. The competition here was fierce, but we managed to show that we belong with the best.”
Sawyer Cain was the overall winner for the 8U girls, winning four of five events (butterfly, backstroke, freestyle and individual medley). She compiled a total time of 3:00.26. Blakely Hawk took the top spot in the 10U girls division with a time of 2:37.55. She won three of five events (backstroke, freestyle and individual medley). Cayden Sheridan was the top swimmer for 14U boys with a time of 3:08.07 and winning all five events (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley). Competitors 12-and-up swim longer distances.
Other top-10 placers were:
8U girls
•Avery Sheridan, sixth (3:59.12).
•Kenlee Wheaton, eighth (4:26.93).
10U girls
•Spencer Cain, third (2:54.63).
•Emery Whetstone, fifth (2:58.54) .
10U boys
•Parker Newell, fifth (3:20.07).
•Caz Weldon, top 10 (results not available but finish verified)
12U girls
•Kerrigan Vaughn, third (3:39.52), won two events (butterfly and backstroke).
•Haylee Cain, fourth (3:40.01).
•Sofia Burns, eighth (3:47.99).
•Gabby Lee, ninth (3:49.75).
12U boys
•Will Nunnally, 10th (4:11.54).
14U girls
•Ansley Nunnally, second (3:08.12), won three events (butterfly, backstroke and freestyle).
•Ximena Young, fourth (3:09.65).
•Milly Hughes, fifth (3:15.08).
18U girls
•Makaylee Cain, top 10 finisher (results not available but finish verified)
18U boys
•Brandon Hailey, seventh (3:00.92).
Jefferson is set for a busy weekend with both the district meet and league championship meets on the schedule. District is set for Friday (June 25) at 2 p.m. at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarksville. The league meet will be split between Saturday and Sunday (June 26-27). The Saturday session is set for all day at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, while the Sunday portion begins at 3 p.m. at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
“I am so proud of our swimmers at this point in the season,” Nunnally said.
