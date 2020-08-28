Three local schools will limit capacity by half for football games this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Jackson, Jackson County and Commerce high schools have announced that ticket sales will be restricted to 50 percent of stadium capacity.
Jefferson has yet to announce its guidelines. A plan has been drafted but still requires school board approval. Jefferson Schools superintendent Donna McMullan said she hopes guidelines are finalized “by early next week.”
East Jackson and Jackson County have announced further restrictions as they will not allow the opposing team’s bands at games.
Here are the regulations for each school:
Commerce
•Crowds will be capped to 50 percent (1,750 tickets).
•The school will offer online ticket sales at GoFan.com to help eliminate lines entering the stadium.
•All fans will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks and will be reminded to do so through signage and announcements before and during games over the public address system.
•Concession stand sales will be limited to grab-and-go, prepackaged foods. The school plans to open drink-only lines to help eliminate lines at the concession stand.
•Bands and cheerleaders from both teams will be allowed at games.
•No fans will be allowed on the field after the game.
East Jackson
•50 precent seating capacity will be allowed (a little over 2,000 tickets).
•Football tickets will be sold digitally through GoFan.com.
•Home and visiting cheerleading teams will be allowed to participate.
•The home band will be allowed to perform but visiting bands will not.
•Concession stands will be open but will only sell bottled drinks and prepackaged foods.
•Signage asking fans to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing will be posted at entry points of the stadium.
•Only essential personnel will be allowed inside the stadium-track fence.
•Spectators will not be allowed onto the field after the contest and will be asked to leave the stadium once the contest is over.
•The school’s public address announcer will read a statement during before games and multiple times times throughout games urging fans to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands.
Jackson Co.
●All spectators are expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
●Ticket sales will be limited to 50 percent of venue capacity (1,900 tickets).
●Varsity and junior varsity football tickets will be sold online only. Digital ticket sales will be available via GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5084.
●Tickets for all home athletic events will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
•Jackson County Touchdown Club members will be offered season football passes, which will subtract from the total seating.
●Varsity and junior varsity football tickets will be available seven days prior the game.
●Only GHSA passes will be accepted at football games.
●Only drinks and pre-packaged items will be sold at the concession stand.
●Visiting bands will not be allowed for varsity football games.
