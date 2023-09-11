After a week off, the Commerce Tigers football team (2-1) will return to play this week in away match against Lincoln County (2-1).
The Tigers lost their last outing against Hebron for the team’s only loss this year.
The CHS Tigers are ranked 13th in Division A D1 in Georgia.
The team will face two top 15 teams later in the season during region play — Elbert County and Rabun County.
