The Commerce Tigers softball team won a big region matchup last week over Rabun County.
The Tigers (3-9) downed Rabun 12-2.
The team had a slow start to the season, but the victory over Rabun was the third win in a row for CHS.
This week, the softball team will face Athens Christian away on Thursday, Sept. 7, in another key region matchup.
