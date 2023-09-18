The Commerce Tigers volleyball team broke a dry spell last week with a 3-0 win over St. Francis.
The Lady Tigers (7-24 overall, 0-8 region) were to have met Rabun County and Athens Christian Tuesday in region play.
In the coming week, the team will finish out its region play for the season with matches against Elbert County and Athens Christian on Sept. 21.
