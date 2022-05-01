Four Jackson County High School track and field athletes and one relay team will move on to the Class AAAAA state sectionals after qualifying in last week’s region meet.
Among the highlights at region was Kamryn Shaw-Foreman setting a new school record in the girls’ 400 meters with a time of 59.7.
Jackson County's girls finished sixth in the team standings at region, while the boys' placed seventh.
Advancing to sectionals were:
•Chris Baxter, fourth, boys’ 110-meter hurdles
•Boys' 4 x 200 meter team, second, 1:30.5
•Gracie Herrin, fourth, girls' 100-meter hurdles, 17.86
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman, second, girls' 400 meter hurdles, 59.70 (new school record)
•Erin O’Brien, fourth, girls' 3,200 meters, 12:31.30
The Class AAAAA B sectionals will be held May 7 at Apalachee High School.
