Commerce High School
Football
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
Football
Sept. 15 @ Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Sept. 14 Elbert County 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 White County 7:00 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 14 @St. Francis 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 19 Rabun County 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 19 Athens Christian 6:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Sept. 14 @Dragon Invitational
•••
Football
Sept. 15 @Franklin County 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Sept. 14 @Banks County 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Gainesville 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 Cedar Shoals 6:00 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 14 Banks County 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 Franklin County 7 p.m.
•••
Football
Sept. 15 @ North Forsyth 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Sept. 14 @Lanier 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 Shiloh 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. (doubleheader)
Volleyball
Sept. 14 @Mill Creek 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 Gainesville 6 p.m.
•••
Football
Sept. 15 off
Softball
Sept. 14 @Loganville 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 @North Oconee 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 14 @Heritage 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 Eastside 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 Prince Avenue Christian 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Sept. 14 Dragon Invitational @Lamar Murphy Park 5:30 p.m. boys, 6 p.m. girls
