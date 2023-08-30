Commerce High School
Football
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Football
Sept.1
Tigers @ Hebron Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 31
Tigers @Rabun County 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 31
Tigers @Winder-Barrow 5 p.m.
Tigers vs. Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
Tigers vs. Apalachee High
Sept. 5
Tigers vs. Tallulah Falls 5 p.m.
Tigers vs. Elbert County
Tigers vs. Franklin County
Football
Sept. 1
Eagles vs. West Hall
Softball
Aug. 31
Eagles vs. Providence Christian Academy 5:30 p.m.
Football
Sept. 1
Panthers vs. Central Gwinnett 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 31
Panthers @Habersham Central 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 31
Panthers @Madison County 6 p.m.
Football
Sept. 1
Dragons @ St. Pius X Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 31
Dragons @Winder-Barrow 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6
Dragons vs. Flowery Branch 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Aug. 31
Dragons @Flying Biscuit Invitational (North Oconee High School)
Girls 6:20 p.m.
Boys 7 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.