commerce high school
Football
Football
Aug. 25
Tigers vs. @Murphy (NC) High School
Softball
Aug. 24
Tigers vs. @ Banks County High School 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25
Tigers vs. @North Oconee 8 p.m.
Aug. 26
Tigers vs. Chamblee 3 p.m.
Tigers vs. Cambridge 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 24
Tigers vs. Rabun County 5 p.m.
Tigers vs. Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy 7 p.m.
Aug. 29
Tigers vs. Tallulah Falls 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Prince Avenue Christian 7 p.m.
east jackson comprehensive high schoolFootball
Aug. 25
Eagles vs. Social Circle 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 24
Eagles vs. @Athens Christian 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 26
Eagles vs. @Cedar Shoals 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 29
Eagles vs. @Rabun County 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 24
Eagles vs. @Habersham Central 5 p.m.
Eagles vs. Stephens County 6 p.m.
Aug. 29
Eagles vs. @Loganville 5 p.m.
Eagles vs. Oconee County 6 p.m.
Football
Aug. 25
Panthers vs. @Duluth 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 23
Panthers vs. @Mill Creek 6 p.m.
Aug. 26
Panthers vs. Collins Hill 9 a.m.
Panthers vs. Irwin County 11 a.m.
Aug. 29
Panthers vs. Apalachee 4:30 p.m.
Panthers vs. Apalachee 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 24
Panthers vs. Athens Christian 5 p.m.
Panthers vs. Collins Hill 7 p.m.
Aug. 29
Panthers vs. Archer 5 p.m.
Panthers vs. Mountain View 7 p.m.
Football
Aug. 25
Dragons vs. @Wren 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Aug. 23
Dragons vs. Banks County 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26
Dragons vs. @Savannah Christian 9 a.m.
Dragons vs. East Hall 1 p.m.
Aug. 28
Dragons vs. Oconee County 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29
Dragons vs. Heritage 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 24
Dragons vs. Oconee County
Aug. 29
Dragons vs. Morgan County
Dragons vs. Westminster Christian Academy
Dragons vs. George Walton Academy
Cross Country
Aug. 26
Dragons @ Bob Blastow McIntosh Nature Preserve
Boys 7:45 a.m.
Girls 8:10 a.m.
