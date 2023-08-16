Commerce High School
Football
Football
8/18. 7:30
Southside Christian (Simpsonville, SC) @ home
Softball
8/16. 7:00
@ White County (Cleveland, GA)
8/19. 12:00
Franklin County (Carnesville, GA)
@ Madison County
8/19. 2:00
@ Madison County (Danielsville, GA)
8/22. 5:30
@ Washington-Wilkes (Washington, GA)
Volleyball
8/17. 5:00
@ Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA)
8/17. 6:00
@ Bethlehem Christian Academy (Bethlehem, GA)
8/22 5:00
Lake Oconee Academy (Greensboro, GA)
@Commerce High School
8/22. 7:00
West Hall (Oakwood, GA)
@ Commerce High School
East Jackson
Football
8/18. 7:30
Oglethorpe County (Lexington, GA)
@ East Jackson High School
Softball
8/17 5:30
@ Discovery (Lawrenceville, GA)
8/18. 6:00
@ Clarke Central (Athens, GA)
Volleyball
8/17 5:00
Winder-Barrow (Winder, GA)
@ East Jackson High School
8/22 5:00
@ Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA)
8/22. 6:00
Hart County (Hartwell, GA)
Jackson County High School
Football
8/18. 7:30
Dawson County (Dawsonville, GA)
@ Jackson County High School
Softball
8/21. 6:00
North Hall (Gainesville, GA)
@ Jackson County High School
8/23. 6:0p
@ Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA)
Volleyball
8/17. 5:00
@ Mountain View (Lawrenceville, GA)
8/17 6:00
Seckinger (Buford, GA)
8/22 6:00
Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA)
@ Jackson County High School
Jefferson High School
Football
8/18 7:30
Alpharatta @ home
Softball
8/17 5:30
@ Clarke Central (Athens, GA)
8/22 6:30
Loganville (Loganville, GA)
@ Jefferson High School
8/23 6:30
Banks County (Homer, GA)
@ Jefferson High School
Volleyball
8/17 5:00
@ North Hall (Gainesville, GA)
8/17 6:00
Gainesville (Gainesville, GA)
8/22 5:00
Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)
@ Jefferson High School
8/22 6:00
@ Seckinger (Buford, GA)
8/22 7:00
@ Grayson (Loganville, GA)
