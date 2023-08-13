The Jefferson High School volleyball team has had a strong start to the 2023 season, going 5-1 in action since the season opened on Aug. 8.
The Dragons have downed Cherokee Bluff, White County, Athens Academy, Commerce and East Jackson in play. The team's only lost came to Jackson County High School during last weekend's Battle of Jackson County tournament.
