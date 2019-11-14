Picks for week 12:

Michigan 35  Michigan State 17

Wisconsin 34  Nebraska 13

Alabama 42  Mississippi State 24

Notre Dame 42  Navy 28

Virginia Tech 38  Georgia Tech 21

UGA 31  Auburn 20

Minnesota 34  Iowa 28

Temple 27  Tulane 21

Clemson 45  Wake Forest 24

Oklahoma 42  Baylor 31

Oregon 37  Arizona 14

Penn State 38  Indiana 24

Last week: 10-2

Overall: 90-30

