Picks for week 12:
Michigan 35 Michigan State 17
Wisconsin 34 Nebraska 13
Alabama 42 Mississippi State 24
Notre Dame 42 Navy 28
Virginia Tech 38 Georgia Tech 21
UGA 31 Auburn 20
Minnesota 34 Iowa 28
Temple 27 Tulane 21
Clemson 45 Wake Forest 24
Oklahoma 42 Baylor 31
Oregon 37 Arizona 14
Penn State 38 Indiana 24
Last week: 10-2
Overall: 90-30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.