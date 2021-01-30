Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.