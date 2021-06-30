The Jefferson Sea Dragons’ girls’ team edged Oconee County 436-419 for the district title Friday (June 25) at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville, while the boys’ squad finished third with 400 points.
Jefferson, which took 44 swimmers to district, placed second in the overall district standings to Oconee County by a final tally of 955-836.
Thirty-eight of the program’s swimmers are now headed to the state meet July 16-17 in Catoosa County after finishing in the top three of their respective events at district. Those 38 state qualifiers will swim in a total of 52 individual events and 17 relays.
“The city of Jefferson will have a great showing at state,” coach Tess Nunnally said.
Highlighting the district meet were four swimmers — Sawyer Cain, Ansley Nunnally, Cayden Sheridan and Makaylee Cain — who won all three of their individual races and contributed to two relay victories.
Sawyer Cain won the 8U girls’ 25-yard freestyle (16.49), 25-yard backstroke (20.12) and the 25-yard butterfly (18.94) and swam on first-place medley and freestyle relay teams.
“We look to her to be a possible state champion in many of her events,” Nunnally said.
Ansley Nunnally, who has moved up to 14U this season, is a former state champion in 8U, 10U and 12U, holding seven state records. At district, she won the 100-yard freestyle (57.97), 50-yard freestyle (26.46) and 50-yard butterfly (28.72) and also swam on first-place finishing mixed medley and freestyle relay tams.
“She has her eyes set on three more state records and titles in her three individual events,” coach Nunnally said.
On the boys’ side in 14U, Sheridan is expected to lead the Jefferson boys’ team at state this year, having not lost a race yet this season. His undefeated streak continued at district where he won the 100-yard freestyle (57.27), 100-yard individual medley (1:05.31) and 50-yard butterfly (27:42). He was also part of wins in the mixed freestyle relay and mixed medley relay.
“I feel he will come home with several state titles,” Nunnally said.
In the oldest age group, Makaylee Cain went undefeated in 18U girls’ competition at district “and has a great shot at coming home with a state title,” Nunnally said. Cain won the 50-yard breaststroke (33.97), 100-yard individual medley (1:07.57) and 50-yard butterfly (30.03). She contributed to wins in the mixed medley and freestyle relays.
Other state qualifiers include:
8U girls
•Khloe Vaughn, first, 50-yard freestyle (44.54); third, 25-yard backstroke (25.81).
•Avery Sheridan, third, 25-yard breaststroke (28.67); second, 100-yard individual medley (1:53.40); fourth, 25-yard freestyle (19.14).
•Kenlee Wheaton, third, 100-yard individual medley; fourth, 25-yard breaststroke (30.76).
8U boys
•Miles Miller, third, 25-yard freestyle (20.02); third, 25-yard backstroke (24.14).
8U relays
•Girls’ medley relay (Khloe Vaughn, Avery Sheridan, Sawyer Cain and Kenlee Wheaton), first (1:31.22).
•Girls’ freestyle relay (Avery Sheridan, Kenlee Wheaton, Sawyer Cain and Khloe Vaughn), first (1:20.45)
•Boys’ medley relay (Levi Miller, Miles Miller, Jaxon Santos and Braden Terry), second (2:05.7).
•Boys’ freestyle relay (Levi Miller, Braden Terry, Jaxon Santos and Miles Millertook), second (1:44.94).
10U girls
•Blakely Hawk, first, 25-yard freestyle (15.34); first, 25-yard breaststroke (18.88); second, 50-yard freestyle (33.75).
•Spencer Cain, second, 25-yard freestyle (15.82).
•Leila Yang, first, 25-yard backstroke (18.91); second, 25-yard butterfly (18.85); third, 25-yard freestyle (16.6).
•Emery Whetstone, third, 25-yard backstroke (19.78); third, 25 butterfly (19.10); fourth, 100-yard individual medley (1:35.22).
•Jillian Mundy, third, 100-yard individual medley (1:32.95).
10U boys
•Caz Weldon, third, 25-yard backstroke (23.01).
•Evan Miller, second, 25-yardstroke (20.66); third, 25-yard butterfly (15.53).
•Parker Newell, fourth, 50-yard freestyle (38.52); fourth, 100-yard individual medley (1:52.19).
10U relays
•Girls’ medley relay (Emery Whetstone, Blakely Hawk, Leila Yang, and Spencer Cain), first (1:14.64).
•Girls’ 100-yard freestyle relay Spencer Cain, Emery Whetstone, Leila Yang, and Blakely Hawk), first (1:04.89).
•Boys’ freestyle relay (Evan Miller, Parker Newell, AJ Pallette, and Caz Weldon), third (1:12.72).
12U girls
•Haylee Cain, second, 100-yard freestyle (1:04.55); second, 50-yard freestyle (29.79); third, 50-yard breaststroke (42.19).
•Sofia Burns, second, 50-yard breaststroke (40.42).
•Kerrigan Vaughn, second, 50-yard backstroke (34.48); second, 50-yard butterfly (32.61); third,100-yard individual medley (1:14.46).
•Gabby Lee, first, 50-yard backstroke (33.97).
12U boys
•Levi Johnson, third, 100-yard freestyle (1:12.55).
•Will Nunnally, fourth, 100-yard freestyle (1:14.97); fourth, 50-yard butterfly (37.32).
12U relays
•Girls’ medley relay (Gabby Lee, Sofia Burns, Kerrigan Vaughn, and Haylee Cain), first (2:15.69).
•Girls’ freestyle relay (Kerrigan Vaughn, Gabby Lee, Sofia Burns and Haylee Cain), first (2:02.61). with
•Boys’ medley relay (Wyatt Dunagan, Blake Hall, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson), third (2:42.07).
•Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Levi Johnson, Wyatt Dunagan, Brock Booth and Will Nunnally), third (2:25.33).
•Mixed medley relay relay (Brock Booth, Josie Mundy, Caroline Allredge and Lane Bell), first (2;46.84).
•Mixed freestyle relay (Blake Hall, Josie Mundy, Caroline Allredge and Lane Bell), first (2:24.94).
14U boys
•Eben Mundy, first, 50-yard breaststroke (36.04); first, 50-yard backstroke (35.50); second, 50-yard freestyle (28.09).
14U relays
•Mixed medley relay (Cayden Sheridan, Eben Mundy, Ansley Nunnally, and Lauren Hailey), first (2:03.64).
•Mixed freestyle relay (Ansley Nunnally, Lauren Hailey, Eben Mundy and Cayden Sheridan), first (1:54.33).
18U girls
•Macie Patridge, first, 100-yard freestyle (1:00.19); first 50-yard freestyle (27.37); second, 50-yard breaststroke (36.5).
18U boys
•Brandon Hailey, second, 50-yard breaststroke (30.79); second, 50-yard butterfly (26.46), and 3rd in 50 free 24.47
•Mason Klinck, third, 100-yard individual medley (1:11.92).
•Decator Dunagan, third, 50-yard backstroke (35.77).
18U relays
•Mixed medley relay (Makaylee Cain, Brandon Hailey, Mason Klinck, and Macie Patridge), first (1:58.79).
•Mixed freestyle relay (Decator Dunagan, Macie Patridge, Makaylee Cain and Brandon Hailey), first (1:46.40).
“We have around three weeks to prepare for our showing at state,” Nunnally said. “Our swimmers have worked hard and will continue to work hard in the weeks to come. We look to bring home titles in many age groups and hopefully some state records to go along with our titles.”
Tiger Sharks sending 29 swimmers to state
The Commerce Tiger Sharks qualified 29 swimmers to the state meet, but the team's results were not available at press time.
