Tanger Outlets Commerce will host a center-wide Spring Job Fair on Friday, May 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this hiring event," organizers state. "Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Bath and Body Works, Coach, Lids, Marshalls, Talbots, Zales and more, will have hiring tables set-up just outside of their store, ready to assist job seekers with their applications and host on-the-spot interviews."
All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and to bring copies of their resume.
For additional information, visit Facebook.com/TangerOutletsCommerce or TangerOutlets.com/commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.