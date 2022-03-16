Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites park passes are available at the Nicholson Public Library.
Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe asks,"Wild about animals? Find out how you can get a pass free to Zoo Atlanta for 3 at the library."
PRIZE PACKAGE
Beginning April 4, children 12 and under can enter a drawing to win an “Encanto” prize package. The prize includes: A Disney “Encanto” poster, cinch sack, stickers, and a plush jaguar. To be entered, children simply have to check out an item from the Nicholson Public Library.
PROGRAMS
Celebrate Georgia Ag Week on Tuesday, March 22, as Lexi Love of the Georgia Farm Bureau reads “How to Grow a Monster." It is this year’s AG Book of the Year. This special story time is open to children of all ages and will include an agricultural themed activity.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “White Chrysanthemum." Copies are available at the circulation desk.
KNITTING/CROCHETING
Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be a “Knit n’ Stitch” group held for any knitters and crocheters. The group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend.
"Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters," O'Keeffe says.
Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
FESTIVAL
The City of Nicholson’s Daisy Festival will be held on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include food, crafts, games, cakewalks an auction, parade, live music and more. Craft and Food booths are still available, for more information call Nicholson City Hall at 70-757-3408.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Storytime, hora de cuentos en español con la señorita Irma.
PASSPORT
"If you are planning a trip within the next year, we encourage you to apply for or renew your passport now to receive it in time for your travel," O'Keeffe said. "We are a passport acceptance agency. We have trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441, South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
