The Commerce Public Library will have a St. Patrick's Day Storywalk and Take & Make available in the Neelagaru Family Children's Library.
The Book Vine book club continues to meet in Memorial Garden, when weather permits. Be sure to pick up the March selection at the front desk. The club will be reading Pulitzer Prize winner, Mary Oliver's book entitled "Devotions," a book of selected poetry of the natural world.
Plans are being made for the Friends of the Library's plant swap on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon with a rain date of Saturday, April 10. Leading up to this annual Plant Swap there will also be a plant raffled off.
Patrons interested in taking part in this longtime Commerce Library program should begin gathering plants, cuttings and seedlings to begin the Spring planting season. Many local gardens are full of Southern pass-along plants that were acquired at this event. Plants such as American ferns, spiderwort, lenten rose, daylilies, pachysandra and much more are frequently to be found.
"The Friends of the Commerce Library are a group of dedicated library advocates," states Angel Abounader, library manager. "The Friends help us raise awareness and extra funds through their annual plant swap raffle, used book sale, BBQ fundraisers, and the Grey Hill's Cemetery Walk, along with generous donations from loyal patrons and funds raised by selling our Buzzie library bags. We are very grateful for this support. These funds help make our Summer Reading Programs a success for the community and also currently help support our Take & Make crafts for kids and adults."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m in Memorial Garden.
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Garden.
NEW NONFICTION
One new nonfiction now available in Commerce might be of special interest to many. A full summary of Martha Teichner "When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship" may be found online at the New Books at the Commerce Library, but it is described as a "rich and touching narrative."
Parents or grandparents who are looking for some interesting books for young children might want to check out "On the Farm: A Can You Find It" by Heidi Thompson or "Out In Space: A Can You Find It" by Karon Dubke. They both have pictographs and word lists to encourage children to find those items in the pictures.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Porch pick-up is also available for those who prefer to check out books without coming in.
Due to Covid, returned books continue to be quarantined and fines are forgiven.
