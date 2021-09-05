St. Paul First Baptist Church will have a Pastoral Installation Service on Sunday, September 12, at the Jefferson Civic Center at 4 p.m.
Kenneth D. Bolden will be installed as the newly-elected pastor at St.Paul First Baptist Church.
The attire is formal/semi-formal and the color to wear is black. Masks will be enforced.
St. Paul First Baptist Church will have a Deacon Ordination service on Sunday, September 19, at 4 p.m. Mr. Mickey Pittman and Mr. Sanford Banks will be installed as deacons of St. Paul First Baptist Church. This event will take place at the church located at 573 Gordon Street Jefferson. Masks will be enforced.
