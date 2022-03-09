The STAR students and teachers from each school system were recognized at a reception hosted last week by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The student and teacher from each system includes:
•Commerce: Lauren Lindsey, student; Kelsee Ryan, teacher.
•East Jackson: Pennon Shue, student, and Robert Bryan, teacher.
•Jackson County: Adrian Gebo, student, and Michelle Golden, teacher.
•Jefferson: Drew Tonge, student, and Harry Cooper, teacher.
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Recognition was also given Teacher of the Year from school, including the following:
•Commerce: Kelli Miller, Commerce Primary School; Marcy Adams, Commerce Elementary School; Karen Gunter, Commerce Middle School; and Kelsee Ryan, Commerce High School and system-wide.
•Jackson County: Wendy Dillow, East Jackson Elementary; Chessie Laird, Gum Springs Elementary; Diana Drerup, Maysville Elementary; Laura Pittman, North Jackson Elementary; Hayley Atha, South Jackson Elementary; Kathy Venable, West Jackson Elementary; Jacqueline Cervantes, East Jackson Middle; Laura Diers, West Jackson Middle; Jenna Banks, East Jackson Comprehensive High; Matt Bolt, Jackson County Comprehensive High; and Whitney Hardigree, Empower Center and system-wide.
•Jefferson: Myranda Sayne, Jefferson Elementary; Rachel Beatty, Jefferson Academy; Jennifer Bray, Jefferson Middle; and Sara Massey, Jefferson High and system.
