Looking for something fun, safe and educational to do with the family? Check out the Georgia State Park and Historic Site Pass at any Piedmont Regional Library, including Nicholson.
"The Georgia State Park and Historic Sites is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "In addition to the parking pass, patrons can check out our Georgia State Park and Historic Sites backpack complete with binoculars and Georgia guidebooks. Please check which state parks accept the pass."
O'Keeffe adds, "If art is more your scene, check out the Michael C. Carlos Museum Pass. The exhibits change so check with the museum for updated information. The pass admits six people."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Nicholson Public Library offers the Hidden Gems Book Club for adults. Each month, the group meets on the third Thursday of the month.
The first meeting is on Thursday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m. The first book is “The Alice Network."
"Stop by today and check out a copy," O'Keeffe said.
STORY TIME
Each month, on the Nicholson library Facebook page, Ms. Irma hosts Spanish Story Time.
FESTIVAL
Saturday, September, 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the East Jackson Park, a festival will be offered with food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock and fireworks. Booths are still available. For more information, call 706-757-3408.
"While at the festival, be sure to stop by the Nicholson Public Library's booth and check out PuRL, Piedmont Regional Library’s mobile library," O'Keeffe said. "You can check out books. Cakes make everything sweeter, visit the NPL’s traditional cakewalk and cupcake walk."
Friends of the Nicholson Public Library Quilt Group will be raffling off a handmade UGA quilt. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The drawing will be held at the Labor Day Festival on September 4. All proceeds from the quilt and cakewalk benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday in August and September. There are still a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
PASSPORTS
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Saturday, September 4, (check our booth out at the Labor Day Festival) and Monday, September 6, for Labor Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.