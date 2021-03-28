The newest story walk inside the Commerce Public Library is one about eggs in honor of the Easter season. This will be available when families have taken part in the City's Easter Parade on April 3. Children are invited to walk along reading the story at the library and then may pick up a Take and Make game entitled "What's in the Egg?" The NASA stained glass Earth, as well as a space take and make for younger children, will be available later in the month closer to Earth Day on April 22. As a reminder, Take and Makes are free to all children who visit the library.
SPRING BREAK STORY TIME
Ms. Catherine will be presenting a Spring Break Story Time on April 6 at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Garden for Pre-K and up children. It will include songs, stories and a take home craft.
Looking ahead for Teens and pre-Teens, Smash Brothers will begin meeting later in April in the Teen Tower. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be a job fair on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, hosted by the Georgia Department of Corrections. More details will follow in the coming weeks.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Janet Evanovich's "Bounty," Jacqueline Winspear's "Consequences of Fear," Heather Graham's "Danger in Numbers," Stuart Woods' "Double Jeopardy," Lisa Scotoline's "Eternal" and Camilla Sten's "The Lost Village."
New in nonfiction are "Walk In My Combat Boots" by James Patterson, "Gathering Dark" by Candice Fox, "Eat Better Feel Better" by Giada De Laurentiis and "Raising Chickens to Get the Eggs You Want" by Andy Cawthay.
New in juvenile graphic novels is Dav Pilky's "Dog Man 10 Mothering Heights."
Programs
Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
Tuesday Spring Story Time 11 a.m .
Wednesday, Kidsercise
Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. (in Memorial Garden)
