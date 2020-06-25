A story walk will be featured at the Commerce Public Library through June 29.
"Come visit The Little Blue Truck Story Walk featured in the library's Memorial Garden," library manager Angel Abounader said. "Children and adults will enjoy walking from page to page through the garden.
The library is continuing to offer "Make & Take Crafts" for kids and teens. The supplies can be picked up at the library.
The summer reading program is continuing and it is not too late to sign up.
The Summer reading through your library can turn the summer learning slide into the summer learning stride by helping kids be ready for school in the fall," Abounader said. "Check out virtual summer reading through Beanstack at the library at prlib.org."
Paper reading logs will be available for those who prefer a traditional log. The library encourages children and teens to read every day. Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days. Children are also allowed to retroactively count days, if they are not signed up yet.
Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts with local librarians.
MEAL PROGRAM
The Jackson County Seamless Summer Feeding bus visits the library around 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Free lunch is available to any child ages 18 and under.
NEW FICTION
New adult fiction now available include: James Patterson's "Hush," Craig Johnson's "As The Crow Flies," Kate Quinn's The Alice Network, Sasha Marianna Salzmann's Beside Myself, Heather Graham's "The Final Deception," Jennifer Weiner's "Big Summer," Julia Alvarez' "Afterlife," Terry McMillan's "It's Not All Downhill From Here," Lisa Lutz' "The Swallows," Dale Brown's "Eagle Station," Robert B. Parker's "Grudge Match," Clive Cussler's "Wrath of Poseidon," Barbara Delinsky's "A Week At The Shore," Maria De los Santos' "I'd Give Anything," Jin Yong's "A Hero Born" and Michael Connelly's "Fair Warning."
There are also a number of new nonfiction now on the shelves, including: "Nature's Best Hope" by Douglas W. Tallamy, "The Sleuth Book For Genealogists," "Family Tree Problem Solver," "Plastic Problem," "The Compton Cowboys," "The Hope of Glory," "Grace from the Rubble," "Arguing With Socialists" by Glenn Beck" and "Borrowing Life."
The "Tallamy" book is advertised as "a new approach to conservation that starts in your yard," while 60 small ways to reduce waste are described in the "Plastic Problem." "Borrowing Life" is about how scientists, surgeons and a war hero made the first successful organ transplant a reality, and two fathers find their way to reconciliation after the Oklahoma city bombing in "Grace from the Rubble."
PROGRAMS
Virtual programming for children can be found @prlib.org or facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary.
The schedule includes:
•Wednesday, June 24, Zoom with Keith Karnok & Vern the Talking Bird: Magician and Puppeteer.
•June 24, Virtual Show & Tell: Treasured Toys.
•Thursday, June 25, Make & Take Pirate Ship: Pick up supplies Monday-Thursday at the library. Watch the how-to video on Thursday.
•Friday, June 26 Puppet Show-Family Fun Friday.
•June 26, Baby & Me.
•Monday, June 29, Book Talk.
Tuesday, June 30, Virtual Storytime with Ms. Catherine: Songs, Puppets & Stories at home.
LIBRARY VISITS LIMITED
Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the library at a time, so patrons are asked to restrict visits to 30 minutes. Computers are also available for use for 30 minutes per visit. Social distancing is required, and while masks are not required they are encouraged for safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.