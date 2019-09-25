A man who grew up in Commerce and went on to serve in Afghanistan and then become a leader in a major corporate business has written a book about his experiences.
Ted Studdard, who shipped off to Parris Island, S.C., the day after he graduated from Commerce High School, wrote “Depot to Depot” to share leadership lessons he learned on his journey.
The stories in “Depot to Depot” follow Studdard’s journey from private, to colonel and his current role as a leader in The Home Depot. He shares timeless leadership lessons applicable to both the corporate executive and the newly-hired manager.
While he learned much about leadership in the military and in his corporate job, he also reflects on the leaders in Commerce that also made a huge impact on his life.
"You always hear that it takes a village to raise a child," he said. "I didn't realize how true that is until I reflected back on my life. Volunteer coaches, Darrell Hendrix, Jeff Prickett and Tater Slater, had such an impact on me as a young man growing up. I appreciate the lessons they taught us. Of course, everyone wanted to win but they also taught us to be decent human beings. They taught us to do things that were right. People often take those coaches from their childhood for granted."
Studdard said he also had great models during his middle school and high school years.
"In middle school, there was Sam Chaney who was not only a coach but also a mentor and role model. Then in high school, there was Ray Lamb and Steve Savage. It's very special to have people who go above and beyond what they have to do."
He began his service as a Private and would go on to retire 29 years later as a Colonel. His Marine service included leading an artillery platoon in combat, teaching tactics and leadership at the Marine Corps University, and planning and directing combat operations for a 20,000-person multi-national force. He participated in international negotiations and worked on national security strategy in the Pentagon.
Studdard said he traveled around the country speaking after he returned from Afghanistan. These experiences led him to write the book.
At The Home Depot, he has held positions of increasing responsibility in field operations, corporate leadership training, talent acquisition and staffing, and business to business operations. These roles have given him a unique perspective on optimizing human capital in Corporate America.
“After I returned from Afghanistan, I did quite a bit of speaking around the country for the Marine Corps and began to see that the American public was very supportive of its service members but it did not understand what its service members did,” he said. “After joining Home Depot, I served on the board of directors for the Military Appreciation Group and I saw the same as I spoke to corporate audiences. So I wrote the book to help American business leaders better understand this very talented pool. Also, I realized talking to veterans across America that many find making the transition from the service into Corporate America a unique challenge without a clearly defined path. Finally, to help veterans understand the transformation they will go through as they move back into the civilian community
He worked on the book for two years, writing on the weekends and getting up at 4:30 a.m. to work an hour or so before going to his job at Home Depot.
He hopes the book will give veterans the information they need to be successful after ending their military service.
“I want to help Corporate America better understand the tremendous human capital through our veterans who are exiting the service, and to help veterans navigate the transition and subsequent transformation that all go through when taking off the uniform for the last time,” he said. “In writing the book, I realized that the stories I used to illustrate experiences and lessons learned provided a great primer on leadership, which may be the enduring contribution of ‘Depot to Depot.’”
The book can be purchased at www.tedstuddard.com - under the books tab; Amazon, or Barnes and Noble
All of the profits go to help veterans transition and mentoring programs and professional military education for active duty service members.
Studdard will be speaking on the book at the Commerce Public Library on Oct. 17.
Studdard is going to continue to write. He plans to write a leadership and mentoring book and a book on developing leaders and teams.
He has appeared as a featured guest on national TV, radio and podcasts. He is a published author and his upcoming book "Depot to Depot" is set to hit shelves in Fall of 2019.
Ted speaks to a variety of audiences about individual and organizational leadership ranging from junior leaders to executives. Ted also educates business leaders and their HR partners about the value veterans bring to the civilian workforce and how to best incorporate them into Corporate America.
Studdard and his wife Melissa have two grown children, Alexis and Ward, and currently reside in the greater Atlanta area. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Arts in Business Management. He also earned a Master of Military Studies degree from the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College. He is the son of Bill and Rudene Studdard.
