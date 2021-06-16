The summer reading program is under way at the Jefferson Public Library and participants can win prizes for reading.
"Log your reading with Beanstack," Elizabeth Jones states. "Sign up now at prlib.beanstack.org. Click the Jefferson Library SRP Challenge to get started. Earn points and get prizes like a book and library bag, drawings for gift cards and more. One book or 20 minutes equals 1 point. Earn more points by attending storytime and programs.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•1st and 3rd Wednesdays—Knitters at noon.
•Wednesdays—1 p.m. Mahjong.
•Every Wednesday—Story time Day. Drop in and press the story button at the desk. A librarian will read you a story.
•June 14-19: Balloon Animals—Let library staff make you one or teach you how.
•June 19: Yoga for ages 12+. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•June 21-26: Mini Safari—Find the animals hidden at the library and win a prize.
•June 23: Story time with Georgia Farm Bureau’s Lexie Love. They will be at the Jefferson Public Library to give a presentation and to read, Viola Butler’s “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish.” Children attending the event will also receive a gift from the Georgia Farm Bureau.
•June 28-July 2: You Choose Obstacle Course—Make your way through the library with a story driven Choose Your Own Adventure obstacle course.
•Closed July 3-5
•July 6-10: Bubbles—Who doesn’t love bubbles? There will be bubble guns, a bubble machine and large bubble wands.
•July 17: Yoga for ages 12+. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•June 21-25: 5 Things, 5 Days 5 Challenges—each morning check back for a new task and chance for discovery, then show us what you got: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, wemakingbuttons@gmail.com or go to the library.
•June 28-July 2: Mr Lemoncello’s Do you think the library is some sort of game? The library is now a giant game board and you are the giant game piece.
•July 9: Bubble Drank—The library will be serving up bubble tea from noon until it runs out. Limit one per person.
•July 13: Ryan Cosplay Day—Don’t button up that button-down. Show off your favorite graphic tee. Slip on Vans? Wear ‘em and cosplay your favorite guybrarian.
•July 16: Get Soaked—At 4:30 sharp p.m., Ryan will be among the tree side of the Jefferson City Park, with a super soaker. "Bring your own water shooter and let the epic battle begin," staff members state.
SPECIAL EVENT
A special event will be held on July 9, Movie on the Lawn, at 8:30 p.m. The library is partnering with Main Street Jefferson to bring a Family Movie Night on the lawn behind the Regions Bank drive-thru in downtown Jefferson. Those who attend are asked to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. The pop up library, PuRL the Bookmobile, will be at the event.
FOR TEENS
For Teens, a "Do Tails, Get Stuff" program will be offered. More information can be found at jeffteensummerread.tumbler.com.
LIBRARY HOURS
The library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours.
The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. We offer printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library include: Terri Blackstock’s “Aftermath,” Colleen Coble’s “Three Missing Days,” Laura Dave’s “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Gabriela Garcia’s “Of Women and Salt,” Carolyn Haines’ “Independent Bones,” Zakiya Harris’ “The Other Black Girl,” Hilderbrand Elin’s “Golden Girl,” Stephen Hunter’s “Basil’s War,” Mary Kubica’s “Local Woman Missing,” Mike Lupica’s “Robert B. Parker’s Payback,” Nora Roberts’ “Legacy” and Edward Rutherfurd’s “China.”
