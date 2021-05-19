There will be storywalks inside the Commerce Public Library this summer with weekly take and make crafts, but there will also be a Silly Sally storywalk outside in the Memorial Garden from June 21 through July 21.
Programs for children will usually be held on Tuesdays with a petting zoo, pet parade, beekeeping, and art programs already scheduled. Sign-ups will begin Saturday, May 22.
Summer flyers at the Commerce Public Library, but children should be bringing home a flyer from school as well.
SCHOOL NUTRITION PROGRAM
The library will be participating in the Georgia School Nutrition Program once again this summer. The Seamless Summer Food Program will go through summer for ages 1-18. The school bus will arrive at the library around noon Mondays through Fridays. The official start date will be announced later.
TWEEN/YOUNG ADULTS
Tweens and young adult programs will be held on Thursdays. More information on each program will be coming out weekly, but teens and tweens can be watching anime movies. There will be a book club and Bee Creative activities, as well as weekly take and make crafts. The first Anime movie will be Thursday, at 1 p.m.
FOR YOUNG PATRONS
Our youngest patrons, birth to 18 months, will receive a special kit with a shaker, a scarf and a copy of favorite rhymes and songs when they sign-up for summer reading.
"We always encourage the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten program here at the Commerce library," says staff member Carolyn Cook, "so taking part in this program along with summer reading allows the children to be part of each. Parents can sign-up for both with Beanstack online or here at the library. "
BROADBAND
Emergency broadband benefit program is temporarily available to qualifying households. This is a FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford broadband internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is more information at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefir. You can apply on-line by going to GETEmergencyBroadband.org or calling 833-511-0311.
NEW WEBSITE
Check out the library's new website at prlib.org/commerce. Information on the Google calendar, links to the youtube channel, Facebook and new World Book Online is on the website.
NEW BOOKS
Mark Goodwin's trilogy of economic collapse chronicles, "American Exit Strategy," "American Meltdown" and "American Reset" are on the new adult fiction bookshelf. Also new in fiction are the "Music "of Bees" by Eileen Garvin, "The Path to Sunshine Cove" by Rayanne Thayne, "The Final Twist" by Jeffery Deaver, "21st Birthday" by James Patterson, "Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead and "Sunflower Sisters" by Martha Hall Kelly.
New nonfiction titles include: "Beekeeping for Beginners" by Amber Bradshaw, "The Bee Book" by Emma Tennant, "Unmasked" by Andy Ngo and "Unsettled" by Steven E. Koonin. There are several cookbooks for college students and handbooks for patrons interested in keeping chickens or goats that have just been cataloged. Also new are "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic" by Sam Quinones and "10 Days a Madwoman: The Daring Life and Turbulent Times of the Original Girl Repoter Nellie Bly" by Deborah Nowes.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library are:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday Teen Anime Movie 1:00 p.m.
•Teen 'Smash' Bros 4:00 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
