Summer Programs are under way at the Jefferson Public Library and participants are able to win prizes for reading.
Sign up at prlib.beanstack.org and log your reading with Beanstack. Click the Jefferson Library SRP Challenge to get started. Earn points and get prizes like a book and library bag, drawings for gift cards and more. One book or 20 minutes equals 1 point. Earn more points by attending storytime and programs.
PROGRAMS
Programs planned at the library include:
•1st and 3rd Wednesdays—Knitters at noon.
•Wednesdays—1 p.m. Mahjong.
•Every Wednesday, starting June 2—Storytime Day. Drop in and press the story button at the desk. A librarian will read you a story.
•June 1-5: Chalk Art—Decorate the entire sidewalk. There will be chalk and chalk paint, so dress accordingly.
•June 7-12: Photo Booth—Take pictures at the animal-themed photo set and DIY a picture frame. Polaroid Included.
•June 14-19: Balloon Animals—Let the library staff make you one or teach you how.
•June 21-26: Mini Safari—Find the animals hidden at the library and win a prize.
•June 28-July 2: You Choose Obstacle Course—Make your way through the library with a story-driven Choose Your Own Adventure obstacle course.
•July 6-10: Bubbles—There will be bubble guns, a bubble machine and large bubble wands.
•Special Event July 9: Movie on the Lawn at 8:30 p.m.—The library is partnering with Main Street Jefferson to bring a Family Movie Night on the lawn behind the Regions Bank drive-thru in downtown Jefferson. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Popcorn will be offered. Those who attend can visit the pop up library, PuRL the Bookmobile!
FOR TEENS
For teens, a program, "Do Tails, Get Stuff," will be offered this summer. For more information, visit jeffteensummerread.tumbler.com.
Some plans for the teens include:
•June 21-25: 5 Things, 5 Days 5 Challenges—each morning check back for a new task and chance for discovery, then show us what you got: TikTok, Instagram, Facbook, wemakingbuttons@gmail.com or go to the library.
•June 28-July 2: Mr Lemoncello’s Do you think the library is some sort of game? The library is now a giant game board and you are the giant game piece.
•July 9: Bubble Drank—The library will be be serving up bubble tea from noon until they run out. Limit 1 per person.
•July 13: Ryan Cosplay Day—Don’t button up that button-down. Show off your favorite graphic tee. Slip on Vans? Wear ‘em and cosplay your favorite guybrarian!
•July 16: Get Soaked—4:30 p.m. sharp! Ryan will be among the tree side of the Jefferson City Park, with a super soaker. Bring your own water shooter and let the epic battle begin.
The hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offer printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library include: Mary Kay Andrews’ “The Newcomer,” Jeffrey Archer’s “Turn a Blind Eye,” David Baldacci’s “A Gambling Man,” Rhys Bowen’s “The Venice Sketchbook,” Amy Clarke’s “Girl, 11,” Candice Fox’s “Gathering Dark,” John Grisham’s “Sooley,” Katherine Heiny’s “Early Moring Riser,” Sally Hepworth’s “The Good Sister,” Pam Jenoff’s “The Woman with the Blue Star.” Karen Kingsbury’s “A Distant Shore,” Jennifer McMahon’s “The Drowning Kind,” Paula McLain’s “When the Stars go Dark,” Fern Michaels’ “No Way Out,” Brenda Novak’s “The Bookstore on the beach,” D. J. Palmer’s “The Perfect Daughter,” James Patterson’s “21st Birthday,” Anne Perry’s “Death with a double Edge”, John Sandford’s “Ocean Prey,” Danielle Steel’s “Finding Ashley,” Stacey Swann’s “Olympus, Texas. ”Cynthia Sweeney’s “Good Company,” Andy Wier’s “Project Hail Mary,” Chris Whitaker’s We Begin at the End” and Karen White’s “The Last Night in London.”
