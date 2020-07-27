The “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Program at the public library in Nicholson is coming to a close.
"Thank you to everyone who registered and followed us on Facebook," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "You can pick up your prizes for reading until Saturday, August 1. Stop by and pick up forms for additional rewards from Chuck E. Cheese and Barnes and Noble. Children can also earn a free pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is doing their Book It program online."
Parents can register their children at https://www.bookitprogram.com.
Adults can stop by the Nicholson Public Library to fill out a prize ticket for every three books read.
O'Keefe states, "We will have a drawing weekly for prizes. Books need to be checked out at the Nicholson Public Library and be part of our collection. Eligible books include fiction, non-fiction, adult and/or young adult. Adults also need to register through Beanstack."
STORY/CRAFT PROGRAM
The Summer Reading Program is ending, but the “Enchanted Story and Craft Program” will continue on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library (Nicholson Public Library) Facebook page.
On Monday, August 3, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle will be featured. Children can make their very own hungry caterpillar. Kits can be picked up at the library.
Spanish Story time with Ms. Irma is also offered each week. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases and even songs in Spanish.
On Thursday, August 6, via Zoom, at 5:30 p.m., Georgia author, Karin Gillespie will present a program. Gillespie lives in Augusta and is the 2016 Georgia Author of the Year award. She has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post and Writer Magazine. Gillespie's books include: "Bet Your Bottom Dollar," "A Dollar Short" and "Dollar Daze." Her books are set in the south and are filled with friendship, humor and romance.
MEAL PROGRAM
Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program. Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris.
Census results affect planning and funding for education including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education and grants for preschool special education. You can complete the census three different ways: online, phone or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
The Nicholson Public Library is a passport acceptance facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson’s Farmer’s Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking lot. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Operating hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
