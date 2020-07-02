The Imagine You Story! Summer Reading Program is continuing at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson with literary guides sharing their love of books, crafts and fun each week.
The programs are each day at 10 a.m. on the library Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
"We have hit the 25 day mark with our Summer Reading Program," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Children can collect their prizes for reading 25 days. You must be registered through Beanstack. It is not too late to register, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up."
Adults can also earn prizes at the Nicholson public library. Register on Beanstack and stop by the library to fill out a ticket for every three books read. There will be a drawing weekly for prizes starting July 6. Books need to be checked out at the Nicholson Public Library.
Exclusive to the Nicholson library is the Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson. Little ones will learn new words, phrases and even songs in Spanish.
MEAL PROGRAM
Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program. Mondays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for children 18 and under who are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris. Meals will not be offered on Thursday, July 2, or Friday, July 3.
Census results affect planning and funding for education including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education, and grants for preschool special education. You can complete the census 3 different ways: online, phone, or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Farmer’s Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking Lot. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in July and August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nicholson’s fourth annual Clean-Up Day is Saturday, July 11, at 8 a.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot. No tires, batteries, or paint is permitted. Proof of residency is required.
Starting July 6, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, for Independence Day.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library). Remember to check for videos Monday through Friday on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.