The Imagine Your Story! Summer Reading Program continues at the public library in Nicholson with literary guides sharing their love of books, crafts and fun each week.
Mondays are Book Talks, Tuesdays Pre-K Story Time, Wednesdays Virtual Show and Tell, Thursdays Stories and Crafts (make sure and pick up your craft supplies each week from your local library), and Fridays Family Fun.
This Friday, June 24, tune in for Athens Magician/Ventriloquist Keith Karnok. The programs are each day at 10 a.m. on the library Facebook page (search for Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
Exclusive to the Nicholson Public Library is the Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases, and even sing songs in Spanish.
Wednesday, July 1, will be the Enchanted Story and Craft Time. Children can come by the library and pick up their craft kit. This week’s them is celebrating the Fourth of July.
It’s not too late to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and earn prizes. To track your reading, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Through Beanstack, track days read, write reviews and participate in activities.
MEAL PROGRAM
The Seamless Summer Feeding Program is offered Mondays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris. There will be no lunches July 2 and July 3.
Census results affect planning and funding for education-including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education and grants for preschool special education. You can complete the census 3 different ways: online, phone or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
The Nicholson public library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The only one in Jackson County. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson’s Farmer Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking Lot. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in June, July and August for farm fresh goodies and more. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot.
Nicholson’s 4th Annual Clean-Up Day is Saturday, July 11, at 8 a.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot. No tires, batteries or paint is permitted. Proof of residency is required.
During the month of June, the library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The library will be closed on Saturdays through July 4. The library will be closed in observance of Independence Day on July 3.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
