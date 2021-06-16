The “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program continues at the Nicholson Public Library. To register, go online at http://nicholson.prlib.org for Beanstack or visit the library to sign up. Prizes are earned by reading the required number of points. One book or reading 20 minutes equals a point. Children receive incentives when signing up, at 20 points, and at 40 points.
The adult Summer Reading Program begins June 28th.
DROP-IN ACTIVITIES
Drop-in activities include a Scavenger Hunt, I SPY cabinet and the Animal Care Center. Children who check out a Farm Story book will receive a Story board to keep.
READING PROGRAMS
Nicholson Summer Reading Programs include:
•Monday, 21 and 28, Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri at 11:30 a.m., Children will enjoy stories and a craft.
•Wednesday, June 16, 11:30 a.m., Georgia Farm Bureau presents, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother” story and activities.
•Thursday, June 17, Paint & Take, 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, call the library to reserve your child’s spot.
•Thursday, June 24, Snakes Alive with Smithgall Woods at 10:30 a.m.
All programs, unless otherwise noted, are held in the Nicholson Public Library Annex at the Benton Center.
FOOD PROGRAM
THE Seamless Summer Feeding continues at the Nicholson Public Library. The bus is at the library Mondays – Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch and breakfast for those age 18 and younger is included.
Donations for animal care items for MOAS are being taken. A complete list of needed items is available on our Facebook page or at the library.
STORY TIME
Ms. Irma offers a Spanish Story Time monthly on the library's Facebook page.
The Nicholson Public Library offers mobile hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is also a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library has trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays to noon.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
