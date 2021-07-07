Summer reading with Beanstack ends on July 17 but prizes may be picked up at the Commerce Public Library until Monday, August 1.
Art Tales with local art teacher Laura Cox returns Tuesday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids ages 8-12 are encouraged to drop in. Using foreground and background, children will be encouraged to create a tiny world using a small mint tin, decorative papers and colored pencils. Stay tuned for more information on a future Art Club in the fall for kids.
The Young Adult book club will meet again on July XX at 1 p.m. Books are still available to pick up. Young Adult coordinator Natalie Thompson wants teens to know: "If you have not had time to read the book simply come and let us know what you are reading. Treats will be provided for those who attend. The library hopes to continue this book club into the upcoming school year."
SERVICES FOR BLIND
The National Library for the Blind and Print Disabled has recently completed its transition from analog audio to digital storage of content. This change now allows the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled to have customized access to the entire NLS collection and no longer makes patrons wait for access. To better reflect this improved service Georgia has changed their name and logo. With the addition of Reader Advisors, too. patrons can now receive telephone support for help selecting books and other adapted materials. Watch for more improvements in this service expected in the near future.
ABC MOUSE
Another new addition to services provided for Piedmont Regional card holders is the addition of ABC Mouse for home use with any internet connection. This 100 percent education on-line curriculum is designed to help ages 2-8 with more than 10,000 learning activities in areas including reading, math, music, science and more. Over 1,200 of these learning activities are also in Spanish. The program can be found at the link to set up a library account at https://www.prlibl.org. Click on eLibrary first and then on ABC Mouse.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Tess Gerritsen's "Choose Me," Laura Lippman's "Dream Girl," Diana Palmer's "Notorius," Jenny Colgan's "Sunrise by the Sea," Mary Balogh's "Someone to Cherish," Lisa Jackson's T"he Third Grave" and Marie Benedict's "The Personal Librarian."
"A Woman's Garden: Grow Beautiful Plants and Make Useful Things" by Tanya Anderson, "Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health," by Gregory Gourdet, "The Isles" by Normal Davies, "The Jekyll island Club" by William Barton McCash, "High Cotton" by Kristie Robin Johnson and the "Appalachian Trail" by Philip D.Anieri are all new in nonfiction.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Tuesday, Art Tales with Ms. Laura, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-in (Ages 8-12).
•Tuesday, Korean Program, 4 pm.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Young Adult Book Club, 1 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. (ages 11-18).
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.