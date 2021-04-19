It’s almost summer and you know what that means? The Summer Reading Program will kick off at the Nicholson Public Library. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales."
"We will be kicking off the in-person programs beginning Thursday, June 3, with Wildlife Biologist, Maggie Hunt," says Rhonda O'Keefe, library manager. "Maggie will present an educational program on bats and why we need to protect this misunderstood animal."
STORY TIME
Story time is continuing at the library.
"Get ready to sparkle, be dazzled, and enlightened with Nicholson’s virtual programs," O'Keefe states. "Each week, check out our Facebook page with Lady Sherri in 'Enchanted Story Time." You can listen to a story and pick up a taken and make craft at the library. Monthly, enjoy our pint-sized princess, Czarina Lena, as she shares royal insights on a variety of children’s books. Learn Spanish with Ms. Irma on Hora de cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time.
WORLD BOOK ONLINE
World Book Online is now available free on any electronic device with a PINES library card. World Book Online offers databases for every learner from Pre-K to High School. They can even site sources for writing assignments.
"This is the perfect tool for every student and it’s free," O'Keefe states. "To access World Book Online, go to www.prlib.org."
HOTSPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots that can be checked out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is a also Passport Acceptance Agency.
"We have trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services," O'Keefe states. "Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
CLEAN UP DAY
Nicholson’s Annual “Clean Up Day” is Saturday, April 24, beginning at 8 a.m.. Free dumpsters will be available for Nicholson residents (proof of residency required) at the Benton Center/Nicholson City Hall parking lot. For more information, call 706 757-3408 or email cityadmin@nicholson-ga.com.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.