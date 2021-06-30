Participants in the Summer Reading Program at the Jefferson Public Library can win prizes for reading.
"Log your reading with Beanstack," Elizabeth Jones states. "Sign up now at prlib.beanstack.org. Click the Jefferson Library SRP Challenge to get started. Earn points and get prizes like a book and library bag, drawings for gift cards and more. One book or 20 minutes equals 1 point. Earn more points by attending storytime and programs."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include the following:
•1st and 3rd Wednesdays, Knitters at noon.
•Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Mahjong.
•Every Wednesday, Storytime Day, Drop in and press the story button at the desk. A librarian will read you a story.
•June 28-July 2, You Choose Obstacle Course. Make your way through the library with a story driven Choose Your Own Adventure obstacle course.
•Closed, July 3-5.
•July 6-10: Bubbles. There will be bubble guns, a bubble machine, and large bubble wands.
•July 17, Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Special Event July 9, Movie on the Lawn at 8:30 p.m. The library is partnering with Main Street Jefferson to bring a Family Movie Night on the lawn behind the Regions Bank drive-thru in downtown Jefferson. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. "We’ll bring the popcorn and you can visit our pop up library with PuRL the Bookmobile," Jones states.
FOR TEENS
For teen programs, visit jeffteensummerread.tumbler.com.
•June 28-July 2, Jones states, "Mr Lemoncello’s Do you think the library is some sort of game? The library is now a giant game board and you are the giant game piece."
•July 9, Bubble Drank. The library will be serving up bubble tea from noon until it runs out. Limit one per person.
•July 13, Ryan Cosplay Day, Jones states, "Don’t button up that button-down. Show off your favorite graphic tee. Slip on Vans? Wear ‘em and cosplay your favorite guybrarian!"
•July 16, Get Soaked program at 4:30 p.m. sharp. Ryan will be among the tree side of the Jefferson City Park, with a super soaker. Jones states, "Bring your own water shooter and let the epic battle begin."
The library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offer printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library include: Taylor Adams’ “Hairpin Bridge,” Don Bentley’s “Tom Clancy’s Target Acquired,” Dale Brown’s “Arctic Storm Rising,” Bill Clinton’s “The President’s Daughter,” Clive Cussler’s “The Saboteurs,” Heather Graham’s “The Unforgiven,” J.A. Jance’s “Unfinished Business,” Iris Johansen’s “The Bullet,” Alex Michaelides’ “The Maidens,” Fern Michael’s “Hidden,” Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Malibu Rising,” Catherine Steadman’s “The Disappearing Act,” Nghi Vo’s “The Chosen and the Beautiful,” Lauren Weisberger’s “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty,” Beatriz Williams’ “Our Woman in Moscow,” Tia Williams’ “Seven Days in June” and Stuart Woods’ “Jackpot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.