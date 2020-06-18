"Imagine your story!," the Summer Reading Program at the public library in Nicholson is continuing with literary guides sharing their love of books, crafts, and fun each week.
Mondays are Book Talks and Baby and Me, Tuesdays: Pre-K Story Time, Wednesdays: Show–and-Tell, Thursdays: Stories and Crafts (make sure and pick up your craft supplies at your local public library), and Fridays: Family Fun.
The programs are posted each day at 10 a.m. on the library Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library). Baby and Me is posted at 1 p.m.
The Nicholson library also posts Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma. This story time will be posted on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on the Facebook page. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson. Every Wednesday, little ones will learn new words, phrases, and even songs in Spanish.
It’s not too late to sign up for our Summer Reading Program and earn prizes. To track your reading, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Through Beanstack, track days read, write reviews and participate in activities.
MEALS PROVIDED
Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program. MondayS through FridayS from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris.
The Nicholson public library is a passport acceptance facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information, leaders state.
FARMER'S MARKET
The Nicholson Farmer’s Market is now open in the Benton Center’s parking lot. Stop by on the first and third Saturday in June, July and August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
CLEAN-UP DAY
Nicholson’s 4th Annual Clean-Up Day is Saturday, July 11, at 8 a.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot. No tires, batteries, or paint are permitted. Proof of residency is required.
During the month of June, the library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
