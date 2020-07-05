This summer, through technology, the Summer Reading Programs is being brought to the homes of the participants in the program at the Harold Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
This week’s featured programs are: Monday, Book Talk; Tuesday, Pre-K Story Time; Wednesday, Virtual Show and Tell; Thursday, Story Time and Craft; and Friday, Family Fun.
Friday, July 10, tune in for Richard Gnann, author of "Dreaming of the Redcoat Band."
Craft packs for the Thursday program are available for pickup at the library. "
Library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states, "Be sure to like our Facebook page, Harold S. Swindle Public Library, to stay up to date on special programs, story times, and crafts."
She adds, "We have hit the 25th day mark with our Summer Reading Program. Children can collect their prizes. You must be registered through Beanstack. It is not too late to still register, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Stop by and pick up forms for additional rewards from Chuck E. Cheese and Barnes and Noble. Children can also earn a free pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is doing their Book It program https://bookitprogram.com."
Adults can stop by Nicholson Public Library to fill out a ticket for every three books read. There will be a drawing weekly for prizes. Books need to be checked out at the Nicholson Public Library. Adults also need to register through Beanstack.
The Nicholson Public Library films and posts a Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases, and even songs in Spanish.
MEAL PROGRAM
Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program. Monday through Friday from 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM, children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris.
Census results affect planning and funding for education including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education, and grants for preschool special education. You can complete the census three different ways: online, phone or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson’s Farmer Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking Lot. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in July and August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the Benton Center Parking Lot.
Nicholson’s 4th annual Clean Up Day is Saturday, July 11, at 8 a.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot. No tires, batteries or paint is permitted. Proof of residency is required.
Starting July 6, the library is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a..m to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library). You can visit prlib.beanstack.org to sign up for Summer Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.