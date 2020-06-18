Jackson County Baptist Church is having its "Summer Spectacular" on Tuesday nights during June and July.
There will be no Wednesday night survices during June and July.
On Tuesday night, June 23, they will be having Miami night spectacular with guest speakers Rev. Tim Odum from Miami, Fla., and Rev. Brenson Jenning, Pastor of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Jefferson. Tacos will be available at 5:30 p.m. and all are invited. The address of the church is 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson.
For more information, call the church at 706-367-1838.
