Jackson County Baptist Church is still having its Summer Spectacular each Tuesday evening through the month of July.
The guest speaker for the night of Tuesday, July 7, will be Ronnie Healen, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
The guest Singer for the evening will be Matt Dibler.
As usual, everyone is invited to the 7 p.m. service at the church located at 79 Memorial Drive Jefferson. Social distancing will still be observed.
For more information, call Pastor Matt Booher at 706-367-1838.
