Jackson County Baptist Church is holding a Summer Spectacular at 7 p.m. on every Tuesday in June and July.
The guest speaker for Tuesday, June 30, will be Michael Plowman, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons.
Leaders state that everyone is invited and social distancing will be observed.
There will be no Wednesday evening services during the Tuesday Spectacular.
The church address is 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson.
Any questions concerning the church should be directed to Pastor Booher at 706-367-1838.
