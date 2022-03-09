Sunshine’s Productions, formally known as Ava’s Works, has partnered with the City of Commerce to present a dinner theater event.
Writer and Director, Sunshine Duckett says, “Our city has suffered a great amount of tragedy through COVID and other misfortunes and it’s time to laugh again.”
Duckett has written a play entitled, “Who Killed Old Joe?” It’s about a rich elderly southern woman and a pillar of her community who finds out that her friend of 30 years has been murdered.
Duckett, with a few of her seasoned performers, will be joined by city employees who will play themselves in the production. She says she is honored to work with employees such as Bill King, Angel Abounader, Sandra Cope, Natalie Thompson, Jordan Shoemaker, Philip Scottright, Mary Beth Echols, Lula Pitman, Natalie Thomas and Chief of Police Ken Harmon.
The production will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Commerce Civic Center. Tickets are $30 and available at City Hall, the Civic Center, Commerce Public Library and the DDA office. Anyone purchasing an entire table of 8 will have a chance to win $100, if they can correctly guess who killed Old Joe.
Duckett is dedicating this production to three special people; one of which is the Rev Julius Mack, a former employee of the Jackson Herald and former pastor of Bush River Baptist Church.
