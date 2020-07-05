Virtual programs coming up at the Commerce Public Library include sweet treats and a craft lesson. Supplies for the craft are available at the library.
Virtual programming for children can be found at prlib.org or facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary.
The schedule includes the following:
•Wednesday, July 8, Sweet Treats Virtual Show & Tell.
•Thursday, July 9, Make & Take Craft: Pick up supplies Mondays through Thursdays at the library. Watch the how-to video on Thursdays.
•Monday, July 13, Kids Book Talk.
•Tuesday, July 14, Music andl Storytime with Mr. Richard.
TEEN PROGRAMS
Virtual programming for teens includes:
•Thursday, July 9, Make & Take Craft.
•Tuesday, July 14, Teen Book Talk.
LIBRARY HOURS
The Commerce Public Library is now open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so patrons are asked to restrict visits to 30 minutes.
Computers are also available for use for 30 minutes per visit.
Social distancing is required, and while masks are not required they are encouraged for safety.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
It is not too late for parents to register children and teens online for the Summer Reading Program with Beanstack at prlib.org. Paper reading logs with stickers are available for those who prefer a traditional log. Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days. Children are also allowed to retroactively count days, if they are not signed up yet..
Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts with local librarians.
MEAL PROGRAM
Also, the Jackson County Seamless Summer Feeding bus visits the library around 11:55-12:15 Mondays through Fridays. Free lunch is available to any child ages 18 and under, and this institution is an equal opportunity provider.
GRANT
The library is the recipient of a Grow with Google Leads Grant, an initiative of Libraries Lead with Digital Skills. Small business owners will want to mark their calendars for July 28 at 6:30 p.m.and join in virtually for a class on how to better market their business. Two attendees will have a chance to win a free Chromebook. The first 50 attendees will receive additional prizes all thanks to the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills program, in partnership with the American Library Association and Grow with Google.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Paulette Jiles' "News of the World," Christina McDonald's "Behind Every Lie," Lauren Willig's "The English Wife," Viola Shipman's "The Heirloom Garden", Lee Child's "Blue Moon," Liz Moore's "Long Bright River" and Mandy Robotham's "The Secret Messenger."
"Finding Quiet: My Story of Overcoming Anxiety" by J.P. Moreland is new in nonfiction. Joan Lunden's "Why Did I Come Into This Room: A Candid Conversation About Aging,
and Mary Jordan's "Art of Her Deal:The Untold Story of Melania Trump" are also available. Stacy Abrams' "Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose and the Fight For a Fair America" and Catherine Arnold's "Pandemic 1918: Eyewitness Accounts" have just been added to the shelves as well.
