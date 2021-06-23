From bats to art and beyond, the Nicholson Public Library is offering engaging, entertaining and informative programs during the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program.
"Drop by and take part in our programs," library manger Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "It's not too late to register for the Summer Reading Program. You can stop by the library or visit prlib.org. Children receive incentives for signing up, at 20 points, and 40 points."
The Nicholson Summer Reading Programs include:
•Monday, June 28th and July 12 – Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri at 11:30 AM. Children will enjoy stories and a craft.
•Thursday, June 24, Snakes Alive with Smithgall Woods at 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, July 1, Paws to Tails Program at 11:30 a.m. It’s all about dogs and cats as MOAS, Jackson County K-9 Unit show and tell about their canines and felines. There will also be an agility dog perform. "We are still collecting much-needed pet supplies for MOAS at the library," O'Keeffe states. "Supply lists are available at the library or on our Facebook page."
The Adult Summer Reading Program starts on June 28. Stop by the library for more details.
SUMMER FOOD
The Seamless Summer Feeding program continues at the Nicholson Public Library. The bus is at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meal packages include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package is available on Thursdays. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
STORY TIME
Practice your Spanish with Ms. Irma on Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time, monthly on our Facebook page.
SERVICES OFFERED
The Nicholson Public Library has mobile hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing,and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is also a Passport Acceptance Agency. There are trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate and execute passport services. "We assist you with the paperwork that needs to be sent off," O'Keeffe says. "Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday of each month from June to September. There are still have a few vendor spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a..m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
