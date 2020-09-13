Tanger Outlet Center in Commerce will be partnering this year with Piedmont Athens Regional on the annual TangerFIT 5K event, a fundraising event for breast cancer.
Proceeds from the event, which will take place from October 11 – 18, will benefit Piedmont Athens Regional’s Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program and the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support.
In the interest of the health and safety of runners, walkers, volunteers and workers, the 2020 TangerFIT 5K, presented by Under Armour, will be a virtual event. Runners and walkers will have a whole week to complete the 5K with the exact route, day and time to be left up to each participant.
“The Tanger 5K event is part of a month long effort to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer in our community,” said Mark Valentine, Tanger Outlets General Manager. “We are extremely excited to partner with the team at Piedmont Athens Regional because of their enthusiasm and passion for the work they do! Their comprehensive breast cancer program is first rate and we know that by supporting their efforts we are also supporting our friends and family members from across the region when they are faced with the battle against breast cancer."
According to Tammy Gilland, the Executive Director of Philanthropy for the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, the funds raised from the TangerFIT 5K will help to support a variety of breast cancer programs including providing mammography to patients who are underinsured or who have no health coverage. It will help to provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients for the purchase of Lymphedema garments, wigs and/or head coverings and for a variety of educational and support programs.
Specific programs and departments within Piedmont Athens Regional that will be part of the TangerFIT 5K partnership will include the Piedmont Athens Regional Breast Health Center, the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support and the Beautiful You Boutique.
This family event is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded to divisional age bracket winners as well as the top male and top female winners. The first 425 registered participants will receive a race pack which includes a commemorative race T-shirt (courtesy of Under Armour), racing bib, Tanger shopping discounts and other surprises and goodies. To register, visit the Tanger online race portal at www.tangeroutlet.com/race. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 10. The race fee is $25. This year’s event once again is a registered race of the ‘Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series.
