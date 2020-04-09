Tanger Outlet Center will be closed through April 13 to comply with the governor’s order for residents to “shelter-in” due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
Tanger Outlet Center Mark Valentine issued a statement asking all tenants in the shopping center to comply with the governor’s order.
“We will continue to monitor developments and communicate changes as they occur,” Valentine stated. “We will also maintain minimum basic operations and security presence at each site.”
